Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Saremi works at Vijay Shanmugam MD in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA and Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vijay Shanmugam M D Inc.
    44215 15th St W Ste 204, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 726-9220
    Adventist Health Bakersfield
    2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 395-3000
    The Cancer Treatment Center of Orange County Medical Group Inc
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 378-4920
    Rio Bravo Family Medicine Inc.
    2601 Oswell St Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 872-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Saremi is one of the best neurologist I have ever seen . I have been struggling with chronic condition . It’s been challenging for years going to different doctors . I provided him with my medical records , he reviewed all and spent good quality time to explain my condition and we were able to find good solution and approach . Thank you Dr Saremi
    About Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447437769
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saremi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saremi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saremi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saremi has seen patients for Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saremi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Saremi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saremi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saremi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saremi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

