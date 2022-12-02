Overview

Dr. Kaveh Sajadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Sajadi works at Kentucky Bone and Joint Surgeons in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.