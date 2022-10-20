Dr. Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam, MD
Overview
Dr. Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg Medizinische Fakultät and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurosurgery615 E Princeton St Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Asadi is amazing. He treated my grandson like one of his own. He is very polite, and shows great care about his patients. He explaned, and walked us through every test, and MRI so well, giving us complete details about my grandson. Very good, and excellent doctor
About Dr. Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1013125913
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital Program
Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg Medizinische Fakultät
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam speaks Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.