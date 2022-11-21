See All Neurosurgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Kaveh Khajavi, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (59)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kaveh Khajavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Khajavi works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Southeastern Neurosurgical Specialists - Atlanta
    980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 490, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 254-3160
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste T20, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 21, 2022
    Several years ago, I was diagnosed with a very severe case of lumbar spinal stenosis with degenerative spondylolisthesis. I could barely walk. I was at high risk of paralysis. Now, I am writing this review at the one-year anniversary of my surgery. I was extremely fortunate to have Dr. Khajavi as my neurosurgeon, who after a thorough evaluation performed a two-level ALIF (Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion) surgery which was fully successful. Although I am writing this review at the year anniversary, the results were evident immediately. I regained unrestricted ability to walk, totally pain-free, without having to take any medication. Dr. Khajavi was always available, before the surgery, and during the post-surgery follow-up. I want to express my utmost gratitude to Dr. Khajavi for giving me back the ability to walk and live a normal life. I recommend Dr. Khajavi to anyone looking for the best neurosurgeon, a leader in his field, and a caring and compassionate doctor.
    LKF — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Kaveh Khajavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487610275
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Oh
    Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University, Atlanta, GA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaveh Khajavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khajavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khajavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khajavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khajavi has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khajavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Khajavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khajavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khajavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khajavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

