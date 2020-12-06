See All Dermatologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD

Dermatology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Shaurya works at Diagnostic Clinical Care Servic in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doccs
    2100 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 752-7100
  2. 2
    217 Havemeyer St Fl 5, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 283-3000
  3. 3
    West Side Podiatric Association LLC
    137 W 96th St, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 602-4962
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Acne
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shaurya?

    Dec 06, 2020
    Prompt professional service, down to earth attitude .
    — Dec 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shaurya to family and friends

    Dr. Shaurya's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shaurya

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD.

    About Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639598576
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaurya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaurya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaurya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaurya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaurya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaurya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaurya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.