Dr. Kaushik Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Kaushik Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Kaushik Shah MD1000 Hawthorne Ave Ste M, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah delivered my son in February of 2020. He provided all of my prenatal care. I was a first time African American mom and nervous about giving birth. Dr. Shah was axing throughout my entire pregnancy. He is attentive, caring and supportive. In fact, his pep talk is what inspired me to push my son out lol. I was about to give up! He’s awesome and highly recommended. I was not a fan of my delivery nurses but I wouldn’t trade having Dr. Shah as my OB for anything.
About Dr. Kaushik Shah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1962583799
Education & Certifications
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
