Dr. Kaushik Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Casey & Patel Mds in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.