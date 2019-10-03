Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaushik Modi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kaushik Modi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital
Dr. Modi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alpha Health Associates LLC449 MOUNT PLEASANT AVE, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-7868
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modi?
Dr Modi is a fine doctor and has a wonderful patient relationship attitude. My 94 year old father has been his patient for some time and we are thrilled with his ability to explain medical issues in a clear and direct manner, allowing the patient to make the best decision for themselves.
About Dr. Kaushik Modi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1700886132
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- South Gujrat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Modi speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.