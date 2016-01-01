Overview

Dr. Kaushik Hazariwala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Hazariwala works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Macular Edema and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.