Dr. Kaushik Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kaushik Das, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Das works at
Locations
Neurological & Spine Surgery Assoc. PC19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2800, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 345-8111
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Das saved me. I was told by multiple doctors that there was nothing they could do. I had limited use of my left leg and constant sciatica.He reviewed my MRI's and did exactly what needed to be done.The hardware in my back had shifted into my left S1 nerve root and I also had ectopic bone that had grown from a substance used in a previous surgery. This was my fourth back surgery in the same spot. He went in and did what needed to be done.Great bedside manner! Very confident without arrogance!
About Dr. Kaushik Das, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
