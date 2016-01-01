Overview

Dr. Kaushik Bagchi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Med State University Of Ny At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Bagchi works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.