Dr. Kaushal Tamboli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamboli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaushal Tamboli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kaushal Tamboli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Tamboli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaushal R. Tamboli MD Inc.8317 Davis St Ste A, Downey, CA 90241 Directions
-
2
Cardiovascular Medical Associates3628 E Imperial Hwy Ste 201, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 605-4831
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamboli?
I am writing this review in my mom's name. Let me explain, she lived to be 91 years old, she was a patient of Dr. Tamboli for many, many years. Even though she had heart, and many other health problems since the early 50's, he was able to keep her in reasonable good health till her last days... For that, I strongly recommend his services.
About Dr. Kaushal Tamboli, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Greek, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1871655480
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart Lung Center Bro
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center Eins
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamboli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamboli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamboli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamboli works at
Dr. Tamboli has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamboli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamboli speaks Arabic, Greek, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamboli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamboli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamboli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamboli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.