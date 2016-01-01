See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bordentown, NJ
Dr. Kaushal Majmudar, DO

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Kaushal Majmudar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bordentown, NJ. 

Dr. Majmudar works at Capital Health Gastroenterology Specialists in Bordentown, NJ with other offices in Park Ridge, IL and Pennington, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Health Gastroenterology Specialists
    100 K Johnson Blvd Ste 201, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 598-5838
    Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 723-4756
    Capital Health Medical Center-hopewell
    1 Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 528-8884

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer Screening
pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colorectal Cancer Screening
pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia

Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon

About Dr. Kaushal Majmudar, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790131670
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
