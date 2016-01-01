Dr. Majmudar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaushal Majmudar, DO
Overview
Dr. Kaushal Majmudar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bordentown, NJ.
Dr. Majmudar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital Health Gastroenterology Specialists100 K Johnson Blvd Ste 201, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Directions (732) 598-5838
-
2
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-4756
-
3
Capital Health Medical Center-hopewell1 Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 528-8884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majmudar?
About Dr. Kaushal Majmudar, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1790131670
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majmudar works at
Dr. Majmudar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmudar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majmudar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majmudar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.