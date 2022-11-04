Overview

Dr. Kausalya Chilukuri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Chilukuri works at Ascension Medical Group Newburgh Primary Care in Newburgh, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.