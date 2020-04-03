Dr. Brahmbhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaupin Brahmbhatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kaupin Brahmbhatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY.
Dr. Brahmbhatt works at
Interventional Cardiovascular Associates100 Port Washington Blvd Ste G03, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 365-6444
Plainview Pediatrics Llp146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 120, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 622-3828
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Brahmbatt significantly provided vital treatment to end my seemingly endless nightmare with atrial fibrillation. A great human being. Excellent bedside manner.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1447227756
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Brahmbhatt works at
Dr. Brahmbhatt has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brahmbhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
