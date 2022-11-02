Overview

Dr. Kaukwok Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Kaukwok Frederick Ho MD in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.