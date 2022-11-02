See All Ophthalmologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Kaukwok Ho, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kaukwok Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ho works at Kaukwok Frederick Ho MD in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlantic Surgery and Laser Center LLC
    8040 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 757-7272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 02, 2022
    I had bilateral cataract surgery performed by Dr. Ho at the Atlantic Surgery Center in the fall of 2022. I am very pleased with the end result (my distance acuity is now 20/20). Dr. Ho and his staff were very competent and professional through all aspects of this process. The staff was sensitive to my pre surgical anxiety, and answered all my last minute questions, providing calming, peace of mind. The procedure was completed much faster than I expected. The next day I woke up and could see again! Colors were brighter and my visual world had much better definition! It really was amazing. Thank you Dr. Ho and staff!!
    Steve C. — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Kaukwok Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720152036
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Ntl Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barnes/Wash U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Calif Inst Tech
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaukwok Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ho has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

