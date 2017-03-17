Overview

Dr. Katy Wong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Carle Eureka Hospital, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.