Dr. Katy Burris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katy Burris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katy Burris, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Burris works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burris?
She is an expert in her field. Diagnosed a skin condition and referred for treatment. She is meticulous in her assessment. She educates and listens to the patient. Best bedside manner of any physician I have had. She enjoys her job because she is interested in the patient not just the techniques and skills required for her work. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Katy Burris, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1629242144
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Roosevelt St Lukes Med Ctr
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burris works at
Dr. Burris has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Burris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.