Overview

Dr. Katy Burris, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Burris works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.