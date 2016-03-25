Dr. Katriny Ikbal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katriny Ikbal, DO
Dr. Katriny Ikbal, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Midwestern University
Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Ikbal works at
Lake Hills Care Pharmacy12005 FM 2244 Rd Ste 1A, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 608-9355
Directmed311 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 105, Lakeway, TX 78734 Directions (512) 842-7633
Dr. Ikbal was fast to respond to our appointment request. Her friendly demeanor put my son at ease for his physical. We will definitely visit again!
About Dr. Katriny Ikbal, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1205084688
- University Medical Center At Brackenridge
- Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Family Practice
Dr. Ikbal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikbal.
