Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD
Overview
Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Heher works at
Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-7770WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Tufts Medical Center750 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-7770
- 3 185 Devonshire St Ste 350, Boston, MA 02110 Directions (617) 426-0082
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heher?
Dr Heher is unbelievable. Everything, start to finish, was professional and warm. She made several comments that I'll never forget, and all proved true: "Oh, I can make you look 15 to 20 years younger." Boom! "I'm a perfectionist." Yes! Just what i want. She is confident and deservedly so. The results were exactly as she had projected: 15-20 years younger but not obvious. ..not that scared look. I can't believe I waited so long. It was quick and easy and affordable. She deserves 6 stars.
About Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1255396669
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins Hosp
- VA Med Ctr
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heher works at
Dr. Heher has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heher speaks Cantonese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Heher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.