Overview

Dr. Katrine Mitchell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Optum in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.