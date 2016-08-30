Dr. Katrina Woodhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Woodhall, MD
Dr. Katrina Woodhall, MD is a Dermatologist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Pacific Dermatology Institute2140 Grand Ave Ste 260, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 464-9800
Pacific Dermatology Institute25405 Hancock Ave Ste 217, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 200-2090
W Skin Clinic477 N El Camino Real Ste C303, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 257-1621
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Because Dr. Woodhall has her own practice now, she really takes time with patients. I had waited several months for her to open the new office which is in the same medical complex as her previous one. Her assistant welcomed me with enthusiasm and my procedure went smoothly. I really like the new office and plan to make another appointment next time I have any skin issues.
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639104383
- Dermatology Cosmetic Fellowship
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Uc Riverside
Dr. Woodhall speaks Spanish.
