Dr. Katrina Victoria, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katrina Victoria, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Victoria works at Prevea Health in Eau Claire, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
    900 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 717-3860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Katrina Victoria, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972899649
    Education & Certifications

    • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katrina Victoria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victoria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Victoria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Victoria works at Prevea Health in Eau Claire, WI. View the full address on Dr. Victoria’s profile.

    Dr. Victoria has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victoria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victoria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victoria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

