Dr. Rakowsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katrina Rakowsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katrina Rakowsky, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.
Locations
- 1 4100 Warrensville Center Rd Ste 102, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 491-7362
-
2
South Pointe Primary Care4180 Warrensville Center Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 491-7362
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- South Pointe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was in car accident, she she realigned me . Feeling much better.
About Dr. Katrina Rakowsky, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851498281
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
