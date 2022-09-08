Overview

Dr. Katrina Platt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Platt works at First Choice Physician Partners in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.