Dr. Katrina Murphy, MD
Dr. Katrina Murphy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Neurosurgical Associates1651 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 429-4810
Neurosurgical Associates10710 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 429-4807
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Murphy is truly fantastic ... she literally saved my husband's life 13 months ago when she operated to remove a large brain tumor. He has terminal brain cancer, GBM Stage IV, and her surgical skills and knowledge have helped him to live longer and with real quality. We would recommend her to anyone!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
