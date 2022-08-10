Overview

Dr. Katrina Mears, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa.



Dr. Mears works at Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL and Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.