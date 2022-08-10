Dr. Katrina Mears, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Mears, MD
Dr. Katrina Mears, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa.
National Ophthalmic Research Institute6901 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 939-4323
Eye Health of Fort Myers6091 S Pointe Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 466-2020
Eye Health of Pt Charlotte Optical20600 Veterans Blvd Unit A, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 Directions (941) 766-7474
University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-3185
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Mears since she came to Retina Consultants. As someone who suffers from diabetic retinopathy and has already lost vision in my right eye due to a detached retina, it was obviously very important to me to preserve the vision in my remaining eye. I couldn't ask for better care than Dr. Mears and the staff of Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida. With regular treatment, she has been able to keep my retinopathy in check. I could not recommend her more highly!
About Dr. Katrina Mears, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1063641421
- University of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mears accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mears has seen patients for Macular Hole, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mears on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mears. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.