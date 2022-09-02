Overview

Dr. Katrina Lewis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Great Falls, MT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Benefis East Campus.



Dr. Lewis works at Heights Imaging in Great Falls, MT with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Sympathetic, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.