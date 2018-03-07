Overview

Dr. Katrina Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Kelly works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.