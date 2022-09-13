Overview

Dr. Katrina Haslett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Haslett works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.