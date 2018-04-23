Dr. Katrina Harpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Harpe, MD
Overview
Dr. Katrina Harpe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dumfries, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Locations
Dumfries Health Center3700 FETTLER PARK DR, Dumfries, VA 22025 Directions (703) 441-7500
Rappahannock Family Physicians120 EXECUTIVE CENTER PKWY, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 374-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harpe cares for her patients, is personal and highly professional. She answers questions and does not rush her patients out the door like far too many doctors do today. My wife and I highly recommend Dr. Harpe to anyone looking for a doctor who listens and cares about resolving her patient's medical issues. We love Dr. Harpe and hold her in highest regard!!!!
About Dr. Katrina Harpe, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1053408047
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
- Spartanburg Regional Med Ctr
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Yale University
Dr. Harpe speaks Korean.
