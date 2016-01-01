Overview

Dr. Katrina Di Pasqua, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Napa, CA.



Dr. Di Pasqua works at Family Foot Care Specialists in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.