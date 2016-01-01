Dr. Katrina Di Pasqua, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Pasqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Di Pasqua, DPM
Overview
Dr. Katrina Di Pasqua, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Napa, CA.
Dr. Di Pasqua works at
Locations
Katrina Di Pasqua Dpm Inc.2017 JEFFERSON ST, Napa, CA 94559 Directions (707) 224-8865
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. Katrina Di Pasqua, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1487840211
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Di Pasqua accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Di Pasqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Di Pasqua has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Di Pasqua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
