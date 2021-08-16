Overview

Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Chaung works at El Camino Health Primary Care in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.