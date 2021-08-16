See All Otolaryngologists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Chaung works at El Camino Health Primary Care in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Camino Health Specialty Care - Ear, Nose & Threat - Head & Neck Surgery
    2495 Hospital Dr Ste 450, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 988-4161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 16, 2021
    Great doctor. Great manners. Very knowledgeable and professional. Very delicate during the examination.
    — Aug 16, 2021
    About Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1487810990
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgia Regents University
    Residency
    • Northwestern Meml Hosp/McGaw Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katrina Chaung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chaung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaung works at El Camino Health Primary Care in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chaung’s profile.

    Dr. Chaung speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

