Dr. Katrina Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Katrina Bradley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Bradley works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West 80th Street232 W 80th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Bradley for over 8 years. She was with Mount Sinai then but my husband and I always had the best experience with her. She is a BOSS. She doesn't beat around the bush, I wouldn't say she has no bedside manner, she just tells you what you need to hear without the sweet, sugary demeanor. You know she's done this a million times, and for me that was more comforting than being "sweet". That said, my pregnancies were not complicated-they were "easy", but I wanted an unmedicated birth. She is a nice person, very professional, if you have questions ASK, she does answer them. She delivered my second and saved her life when baby got stuck; she jumped up on the bed with me and literally pulled her out! There was never any medical intervention with drugs or clamps-there was never pressure to do something I didn't want or need to do. She is not one to coo and awe over you or your baby but I never had any doubt this doctor knew exactly what needed to be done and how to do it.
About Dr. Katrina Bradley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245204809
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
