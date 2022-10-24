See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Katrina Bradley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Bradley works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West 80th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Wound Repair and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West 80th Street
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Wound Repair
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Amniocentesis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
Breech Position
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colporrhaphy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
Hypertension
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
Miscarriages
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Postpartum Depression
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 24, 2022
    I've been with Dr. Bradley for over 8 years. She was with Mount Sinai then but my husband and I always had the best experience with her. She is a BOSS. She doesn't beat around the bush, I wouldn't say she has no bedside manner, she just tells you what you need to hear without the sweet, sugary demeanor. You know she's done this a million times, and for me that was more comforting than being "sweet". That said, my pregnancies were not complicated-they were "easy", but I wanted an unmedicated birth. She is a nice person, very professional, if you have questions ASK, she does answer them. She delivered my second and saved her life when baby got stuck; she jumped up on the bed with me and literally pulled her out! There was never any medical intervention with drugs or clamps-there was never pressure to do something I didn't want or need to do. She is not one to coo and awe over you or your baby but I never had any doubt this doctor knew exactly what needed to be done and how to do it.
    Audra — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Katrina Bradley, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    23 years of experience
    English
    1245204809
    St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Katrina Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradley works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West 80th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bradley's profile.

    Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Wound Repair and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

