Dr. Katrina Agitod, MD
Dr. Katrina Agitod, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
AHMG Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology at Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I would give her more stars than 5! She has great personality and very professional. I came to her for weight loss management and felt no judgement from Dr. Agito. She found out I have problem with my metabolism when all other docs look at me just fat and lazy. I lost 50 pounds and got my sexy back!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Tagalog
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
