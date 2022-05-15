Dr. Katlein De Franca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Franca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katlein De Franca, MD
Dr. Katlein De Franca, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL.
UHealth Dermatology at Coral Gables1828 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 243-6704
UHealth Dermatology at Miami Beach555 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 672-1233
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
Dr Franca is a brilliant scientist, has many books and publications. I am fortunate to have her as my dermatologist for so many years. Thank you for all the great work you do
- Dermatology
- English
- 1386119097
Dr. De Franca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Franca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Franca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Franca has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Franca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. De Franca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Franca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Franca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Franca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.