Dr. Katja Felsinger, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katja Felsinger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bluefield, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin and is affiliated with Clinch Valley Medical Center and Princeton Community Hospital.

Dr. Felsinger works at Azzo Orthopedics PLLC in Bluefield, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Felsinger Katja MD
    512 Cherry St Ste 1, Bluefield, WV 24701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 324-2715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Clinch Valley Medical Center
  • Princeton Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypercalcemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 12, 2020
    She was very concerned with my illness and what going on scheduled test that never was scheduled before
    — Oct 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katja Felsinger, MD
    About Dr. Katja Felsinger, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1609839505
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katja Felsinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felsinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felsinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Felsinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felsinger works at Azzo Orthopedics PLLC in Bluefield, WV. View the full address on Dr. Felsinger’s profile.

    Dr. Felsinger has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felsinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Felsinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felsinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felsinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felsinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

