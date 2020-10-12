Overview

Dr. Katja Felsinger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bluefield, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin and is affiliated with Clinch Valley Medical Center and Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. Felsinger works at Azzo Orthopedics PLLC in Bluefield, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.