Dr. Katja Felsinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katja Felsinger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bluefield, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin and is affiliated with Clinch Valley Medical Center and Princeton Community Hospital.
Dr. Felsinger works at
Locations
Felsinger Katja MD512 Cherry St Ste 1, Bluefield, WV 24701 Directions (304) 324-2715
Hospital Affiliations
- Clinch Valley Medical Center
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was very concerned with my illness and what going on scheduled test that never was scheduled before
About Dr. Katja Felsinger, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felsinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felsinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felsinger has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felsinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Felsinger speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Felsinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felsinger.
