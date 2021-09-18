Dr. Katja Daoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katja Daoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Katja Daoud, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Locations
Providence Als Center5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 155, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-6819
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tillamook
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
- Samaritan Albany General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daoud is an amazing Doctor, she listens and offers real solutions, I consider myself quite blessed to have found her.
About Dr. Katja Daoud, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316977309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daoud has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Daoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.