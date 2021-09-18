Overview

Dr. Katja Daoud, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Samaritan Albany General Hospital.



Dr. Daoud works at Providence Med Grp Arthrits Ctr in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.