Dr. Tsagaris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katina Tsagaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katina Tsagaris, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Tsagaris works at
Locations
Emory Clinic Nephrology1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4366
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katina Tsagaris, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1720212228
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsagaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsagaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsagaris works at
Dr. Tsagaris has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Systemic Sclerosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsagaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsagaris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsagaris.
