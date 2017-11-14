Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katie Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Katie Zhang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
Katie Zhang MD LLC451 Hungerford Dr Ste 607, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 972-9683
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 972-9683Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Each time I have had to visit with Dr. katie it has been a pleasant experience. She comes across as confident and knowledgeable for the field of OBGYN . I would certainly recommend her to other patient.
About Dr. Katie Zhang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1801098702
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.