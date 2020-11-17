Dr. Katie Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katie Wilson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Willow Tree Mental Health Center9979 Winghaven Blvd Ste 202, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 695-2690Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday1:30pm - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 12yo son has been seeing Dr. Wilson since 2017. Her expertise and patience are astounding. She was able to find the right medications to help my son and he has been very stabilized under her care. This has been our best psychiatric experience ever. I honestly do not understand the negative reviews!
About Dr. Katie Wilson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1225185119
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Wake Forest University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
