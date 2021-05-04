Dr. Weichman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katie Weichman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katie Weichman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Weichman works at
Locations
Montefiore Hutchinson Campus1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (917) 801-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my surgery in 2016. I had an overall good experience with Dr. Weichman. The scheduling and consultation went well. I asked questions as they came up and was advised on the surgical technique being used and what I’d need post op. I felt pretty confident with her skills going in and the surgery went well. I don’t recall any daily follow up from the office after the surgery. NYC had a heat wave and the skin around my incisions weren’t healing well and I developed some bad scarring under the breast that still hasn’t returned to normal and my left areola scar seems to be widening. Five years later I can say that although I am satisfied with my breast shape the T anchor technique could have been better. My scars run from directly between my breasts and come up underneath my arms and make me embarrassed to wear skin baring tops. In hindsight, I would have asked her to be as minimal as possible in her cutting as I’ve seen other similar reductions whose scars aren’t as visible.
About Dr. Katie Weichman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1194995894
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weichman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weichman has seen patients for Breast Lift Surgery, Breast Reconstruction and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weichman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weichman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.