Dr. Katie Weichman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Katie Weichman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Weichman works at Montefiore Hutchinson Campus in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lift Surgery, Breast Reconstruction and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Montefiore Hutchinson Campus
    Montefiore Hutchinson Campus
1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461
(917) 801-5577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 04, 2021
    I had my surgery in 2016. I had an overall good experience with Dr. Weichman. The scheduling and consultation went well. I asked questions as they came up and was advised on the surgical technique being used and what I’d need post op. I felt pretty confident with her skills going in and the surgery went well. I don’t recall any daily follow up from the office after the surgery. NYC had a heat wave and the skin around my incisions weren’t healing well and I developed some bad scarring under the breast that still hasn’t returned to normal and my left areola scar seems to be widening. Five years later I can say that although I am satisfied with my breast shape the T anchor technique could have been better. My scars run from directly between my breasts and come up underneath my arms and make me embarrassed to wear skin baring tops. In hindsight, I would have asked her to be as minimal as possible in her cutting as I’ve seen other similar reductions whose scars aren’t as visible.
    Veronica — May 04, 2021
    About Dr. Katie Weichman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194995894
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
