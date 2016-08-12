Overview

Dr. Katie Wakeley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Wakeley works at Dr. Stephanie G. MacAusland in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.