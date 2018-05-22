See All Physicians Assistants in Omaha, NE
Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE. 

Dr. Von Oldenburg works at Common Threads Therapy, LLC in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Va Hospital
    4101 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE 68105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 346-8800

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Von Oldenburg?

May 22, 2018
Excellent Dermatologist, providing me excellent service for 5 plus years at the VA in Omaha, NE. Comparable or better than the board certified physicians I have gone to with this specialty. Referred me out to specialist for nose and face challenges. They were great as well. Only challenge here sometimes is setting up an appointment with the VA. Not her issue.
Donald Smith in Omaha, NE — May 22, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Von Oldenburg to family and friends

Dr. Von Oldenburg's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Von Oldenburg

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD.

About Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1902938921
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Von Oldenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Von Oldenburg works at Common Threads Therapy, LLC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Von Oldenburg’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Oldenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Oldenburg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Oldenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Oldenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.