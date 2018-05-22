Dr. Von Oldenburg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD
Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE.
Va Hospital4101 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 346-8800
Excellent Dermatologist, providing me excellent service for 5 plus years at the VA in Omaha, NE. Comparable or better than the board certified physicians I have gone to with this specialty. Referred me out to specialist for nose and face challenges. They were great as well. Only challenge here sometimes is setting up an appointment with the VA. Not her issue.
About Dr. Katie Von Oldenburg, MD
Dr. Von Oldenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Oldenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Oldenburg.
