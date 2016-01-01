Dr. Katie Udenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Udenberg, DO
Overview
Dr. Katie Udenberg, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altoona, WI. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building3119 Woodman Dr, Altoona, WI 54720 Directions (715) 717-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katie Udenberg, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1699121384
Education & Certifications
- Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine
- Lincoln Memorial University, Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
