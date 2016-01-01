Dr. Katie Tucker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Tucker, DO
Overview
Dr. Katie Tucker, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from William Carey University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 22136 Medical Village Dr, Athens, AL 35613 Directions (304) 414-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AllKids Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker?
About Dr. Katie Tucker, DO
- Pediatrics
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1003264904
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Medical Center, Women and Children's Hospital
- William Carey University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Alabama At Huntsville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.