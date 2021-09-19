Overview

Dr. Katie Sumnicht, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sumnicht works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Farmington, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.