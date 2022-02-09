Dr. Katie Slingsby, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slingsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Slingsby, DDS
Overview
Dr. Katie Slingsby, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Slingsby works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dentalcare - Minneapolis - S Bryant Ave4552 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419 Directions (612) 389-8411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Routine cleaning. I am currently undergoing cancer treatment, so I had lots of questions regarding the impact of that in my teeth.
About Dr. Katie Slingsby, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1841499654
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slingsby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slingsby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Slingsby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Slingsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slingsby works at
371 patients have reviewed Dr. Slingsby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slingsby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slingsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slingsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.