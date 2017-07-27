Dr. Katie Schrack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Schrack, MD
Overview
Dr. Katie Schrack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Schrack works at
Locations
Ophthalmic Partners125 S 9th St Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have treated with Dr. Schrack for recurrent corneal abrasions and am highly satisfied with not only her competence, but her warm, caring, and friendly manner. As an example of her commitment to caring, I was in great discomfort for a corneal tear and she met me at the office within 10 minutes at 8:00 pm, opened the office, and treated my eye!!! Dr. Schrack is devoted and competent.
About Dr. Katie Schrack, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- Temple University Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schrack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrack works at
Dr. Schrack has seen patients for Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrack.
