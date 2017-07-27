See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Katie Schrack, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katie Schrack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Schrack works at Ophthalmic Partners in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmic Partners
    125 S 9th St Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections

Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Katie Schrack, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427217207
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Wills Eye Institute
Residency
  • Temple University Hospital
Internship
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katie Schrack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schrack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schrack works at Ophthalmic Partners in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schrack’s profile.

Dr. Schrack has seen patients for Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrack.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

