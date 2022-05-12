Overview

Dr. Katie Rosen, DO is an Urology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Michigan Institute Of Urology in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.